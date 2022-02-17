CM to hold discussions on 7th Pay Commission

Last revision of pay for State Government employees was in 2017-2018, he says

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that he would hold discussion with officials before the Budget and decide about the 7th Pay Commission for State Government employees.

He told the Legislative Council that the last revision of pay for State Government employees was in 2017-2018. He was responding to questions from members K.T. Srikantegowda, Arun Shahpur, and A. Devegowda.

"Despite implementation of the 6th Pay Commission, the disparity in pay structure between State and Union Government employees exists. State Governments in 25 states are giving it's employees salaries on a par with the Centre," Mr. Srikantegowda said.

Responding to the issue, the Chief Minister pointed out that the State followed its own policy on deciding wage structure without following the Centre or any other State Governments. "Wage structure has been revised from time to time. It is not possible to compare our wage structure with other States," he said.

When Mr. Srikantegowda drew the Chief Minister's attention to about two lakh posts lying vacant, Mr. Bommai said that efforts have been initiated to fill up 15,000 teaching vacancies, 16,000 police personnel recruitment and about 14,000 posts in Kalyana Karnataka. "Posts will be filled in stages," he said.