CM to hold consultations on ministerial expansion today

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya along with Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi in Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

May 10, 2022 21:44 IST

The consultations on ministerial expansion were said to be the Chief Minister’s top priority during his visit.