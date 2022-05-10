CM to hold consultations on ministerial expansion today

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya along with Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi in Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is in Delhi is expected to meet BJP central leaders on Wednesday, to hold consultations on the ministerial expansion issue.

Though the Chief Minister arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday to meet various Union Ministers and to participate in a programme organised to showcase Karnataka as an investment destination, the consultations on ministerial expansion were said to be his top priority.

However, he could not meet Central leaders J.P. Nadda and Amit Shah on Tuesday as they were out of station. The Chief Minister told reporters in Delhi that he would hold consultations on ministerial expansion on Wednesday.

Perhaps to make time for such consultations, the State Cabinet meeting too has been put off from the earlier schedule of Wednesday to Thursday.