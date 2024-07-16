GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM to hold a meeting with NHAI authorities to seek correction in their plans to prevent landslips and flooding

Published - July 16, 2024 10:21 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would soon hold a meeting with authorities of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to draw their attention to the need for corrective measures in their plans in some stretches of their highways in the State that are witnessing either landslips or flooding.

Responding to the concerns expressed by the Opposition members about the landslip near Ankola, resulting in seven deaths, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that the landslip was suspected to be due to the vertical cutting of the hills by the NHAI to build the highway. It is being said that landslip, which is being witnessed regularly in that area, might not have happened if the hills were cut in a slope instead of vertically, he noted.

He said the Chief Secretary would summon the NHAI authorities to tell them about the need for corrective measures. However, when Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok suggested that the impact would be more if the Chief Minister himself talks to the NHAI authorities, the Minister accepted such a suggestion.

