ADVERTISEMENT

CM to hoist national flag in Kalaburagi on Sunday

September 14, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

To mark the liberation of Kalyana (Hyderabad) Karnataka from the rule of the Nizam [of Hyderabad], Kalyana Karnataka Utsav will be celebrated on Sunday. And, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to hoist the national flag in Kalaburagi on the occasion.

As per information provided by the district administration, the Chief Minister will first pay floral tribute to the former Union Home Minister late Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who played a crucial role in the annexation of Hyderabad to India through Operation Polo, before proceeding to hoist the national flag at the Police Parade Ground in the city.

The authorities concerned said that Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha member from Kalaburagi Umesh Jadhav, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and Kalaburagi in-charge Priyank Kharge, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister for Planning and Statistics D. Sudhakar and Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board chairman Ajay Singh, apart from the people’s representatives from the district, will participate in the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US