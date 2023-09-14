CM to hoist national flag in Kalaburagi on Sunday

September 14, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

To mark the liberation of Kalyana (Hyderabad) Karnataka from the rule of the Nizam [of Hyderabad], Kalyana Karnataka Utsav will be celebrated on Sunday. And, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to hoist the national flag in Kalaburagi on the occasion.

As per information provided by the district administration, the Chief Minister will first pay floral tribute to the former Union Home Minister late Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who played a crucial role in the annexation of Hyderabad to India through Operation Polo, before proceeding to hoist the national flag at the Police Parade Ground in the city.

The authorities concerned said that Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha member from Kalaburagi Umesh Jadhav, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and Kalaburagi in-charge Priyank Kharge, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister for Planning and Statistics D. Sudhakar and Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board chairman Ajay Singh, apart from the people’s representatives from the district, will participate in the event.

