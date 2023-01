January 10, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - BENGALURU

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will have breakfast with graveyard workers in Bengaluru on Wednesday in an initiative to reach out to those involved in demanding physical labour work at the grassroot levels, even as they face stigma.

About 100 to 150 workers are expected to participate in the breakfast which is a gesture to express gratitude towards their contribution to society, sources in the Chief Minister’s office said.