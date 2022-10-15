CM to go to Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will soon leave for New Delhi to seek the party high command directions on the issue of Cabinet expansion.

“We will go ahead as soon as the party gives us permission to do so,’‘ he told journalists in Belagavi on Saturday. “It could happen amidst the on going Jan Sankalp yatra party rallies,’‘ he said.

Reacting to reports that Shiv Sena was opposing the construction of a Yatri Nivas by the Karnataka government in Kaneri Mutt in Kolhapur in Maharashtra, Mr. Bommai said it should not be an issue to anyone. “We should all overcome the barriers of language and region,’‘ he said. “Kaneri Mutt is a spiritual centre that attracts devotees from several States. There are several Kannada Bhavans or Yatri Nivas buildings built by the Karnataka government in Maharashtra,’‘ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He described Prabhakar Kore, KLE society chairman, as a friend of several decades, who had worked in the field of education and healthcare. He is a very friendly person. Hence, we have come here to celebrate his birthday,‘‘ Mr. Bommai said.