ADVERTISEMENT

CM to give appointment letters to 267 forest watchers in Karnataka

Published - September 02, 2024 03:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

A total of 1,94,007 candidates had applied for these posts

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Forest Watchers deployed along the forest boundary to detect smoke and fire in the Maddur range of Bandipur national park in Karnataka. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

The newly selected 267 forest watchers will receive their appointment letters from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on September 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

On September 2, Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said that applications were invited online for 310 forest watchers’ posts for the year 2023-24. A total of 1,94,007 candidates had applied for these posts.

Among them, 267 eligible candidates from various sectors were selected transparently based on the highest marks obtained in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and equivalent exams, as well as the physical fitness test.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is a reservation for candidates from local tribal communities in the North Kannada, Shivamogga, Bengaluru, and Chikkamagaluru divisions. However, due to the absence of applications from candidates of this community and other technical reasons, appointment letters for 43 posts will not be issued at this time,” Mr Khandre said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chief Minister’s medal

A total of 49 officers and staff of the Forest Department will receive the Chief Minister’s Medal for distinguished service in forest conservation, wildlife protection, forest agriculture, forest management, training, research, planning, public participation, development work, human-animal conflict management, and implementation of innovative initiatives for the years 2022 and 2023.

Since 2017, the Chief Minister’s Medal has been awarded annually to 25 forest officers and staff.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka / forests

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US