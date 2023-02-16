CM to flag off Shivaratha Yatre in Hubballi-Dharwad tomorrow

February 16, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HUBBALLI

At least 195 cars and tractors will be carrying Shivalinga and tableaux during the Shivaratha Yatre organised as part of Maha Shivaratri by Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya in Hubballi and Dharwad on Saturday.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, Brahmakumari Nirmala of Brahmakumaris of Hubballi said that the Shivaratha Yatre comprising scores of vehicles, including 195 cars and tractors, will be covering many localities of the twin cities.

“The procession will originate from Bhagavad Gita Jnana Loka at Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya on Bhairidevarakoppa-Gamanagatti Road and conclude at the originating point,” she said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will flag off the procession at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti will hoist the Shiva Dhwaja.

Along with them, Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, Members of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad and Prasad Abbayya and Mayor Iresh Anchatageri and others will participate in the function to be held in the presence of Brahmakumari Rajayogini Meerabenji from Mumbai, she said.

She said that there will be distribution of pamphlets on Shiva Sandesha (Message of Lord Shiva) along the route of the procession and at Kittur Chennamma Circle, there will be a shower of flower petals on the Shivaratha from a helicopter.

Brahmakumar Nirmala said that the objective of the event is to spread the message of universal brotherhood, peace and harmony on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.