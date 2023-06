CM to examine demand for setting up separate commission for nomadic tribes

June 12, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he would decide on setting up a separate commission for nomadic tribes after studying the demand.

His assurance came after a delegation headed by Nomadic Tribes Mahasabha president and former Backward Classes Commission chairman C.S. Dwarakanath met him. After hearing their problems, Mr. Siddaramaiah assured to look into the matter, a note from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The delegation had representation from Sudugadu Siddaru, Dombidasa, Dakkaliga, Handijogi, Kolebasava, Hakki-Pikki, Karadi Kalandhar, Pinjara, Nadaf, Soliga, Jenu Kuruba, Gyare, Korava, Beda Gampanna, Gejjegara, Budga Jangama, Kadugolla, and Halal Khor communities.

The delegation earlier met Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar with a similar demand.