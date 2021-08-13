CM to donate organs

Basavaraj Bommai to sign a pledge to this effect

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would be donating his organs and would be signing a pledge to this effect.

Speaking to mediapersons in Udupi on August 13 on the occasion of World Organ Donation Day, the Chief Minister said that with the availability of organ harvesting and transplanting technology, many lives could be saved if more people pledge to donate their organs.

Organ donation pledges and donations have been badly hit by COVID-19, especially during the first year of the pandemic in 2020. Though there is a slight improvement this year, donations are still way below the numbers in the pre-COVID-19 days.

Jeevasarthakathe, the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO), recorded 35 donations in 2020.