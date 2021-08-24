CM to discuss inter-State water disputes with legal team in Delhi

Bengaluru

He is also expected to meet Union Ministers to discuss pending issues related to Karnataka

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to meet Karnataka’s legal team in New Delhi on August 26 to discuss inter-State river disputes.

The inter-State river water disputes, including construction of Mekedatu, a balancing reservoir in the Cauvery basin, in Kanakapura, is expected to figure during the meeting with the legal team.

Tamil Nadu has been opposing the Mekedatu project and had unanimously passed a resolution urging the Union government not to accord permission to Karnataka for the balancing reservoir in the Cauvery basin.

The project was proposed by the Karnataka government to provide drinking water to residents of Bengaluru and surrounding districts, power generation, and not for increasing irrigation area.

Mr. Bommai told reporters on August 24 that he will leave for Delhi on August 25 evening.

The Chief Minister is expected to call on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Thomar and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, with a request to look into pending issues related to Karnataka.

Mr. Bommai is expected to call on BJP national president J.P. Nadda and other leaders during the visit, and brief them about the political developments in Karnataka after expansion of the State Cabinet.