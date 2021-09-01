CM to discuss development issues during visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah

HUBBALLI

Central Ministers will be in Karnataka on September 2

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that various development issues would be discussed during the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Central Ministers to Karnataka on September 2.

Speaking to mediapersons at Hubballi airport on September 1 before proceeding to Shiggaon in Haveri district, the Chief Minister said that some of the projects that are to be taken up by the Union government would also be discussed. The Home Minister would be initiating various development works in Karnataka, he said.

On the alleged sleeper cell activities of terrorist organisations in neighbouring States, Mr. Bommai said that the Karnataka police are keeping strict vigil over any activity that is against the nation and working in close coordination with the NIA. The NIA has taken some persons into custody for questioning. There are reports that persons with connections to terror outfits are active in coastal and Malnad areas, and suitiable action was being taken.

Regarding the demand for public celebrations of Ganesh festival, Mr. Bommai said that the celebrations differ in various regions of the State, and a decision on the nature of Ganesh festival this year would have to be taken keeping in mind the current COVID-19 situation. “For this purpose, we had sought experts’ opinion. We will take a decision on the issue on September 5 based on experts’ recommendations,” he said.

Regarding night curfew, the Chief Minister said that weekend curfew in border districts had been withdrawn. “We don’t want to restrict economic activities. But COVID-19 management is also important. We will take decisions on relaxation of restrictions based on the situation and experts’ advice,” he said.