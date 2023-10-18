  1. Rajeshwari Gaikwad (Cricket- Gold)
  2. Rohan Bopanna (Tennis- Mixed Doubles- Gold)
  3. Mijo Chacko Kurien (Athletics Men’s 4*400m Relay - Reserved Athlete - Gold)
  4. Nihal Joel (Athletics Men’s 4*400m Relay - Reserved Athlete - Gold)
  5. Mithun Manjunath (Men’s Badminton - Silver)
  6. Sai Prateek (Men’s Badminton Silver)
  7. Divya (Shooting - Two Silver Medals)
  8. Coach: V. Tejaswini Bai (Kabaddi - Gold)
  9. Coach: Ankita B.S. (Hockey- Bronze)
  10. Chief Coach: C.A. Kuttappa (Boxing — 1 Silver and 4 Bronze)