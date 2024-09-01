CM to begin two-day visit to Mysuru from today

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will begin his two-day visit to Mysuru from Monday.

According to his tentative schedule, Mr. Siddaramaiah will arrive at the Mysuru airport at 7.25 p.m. on Monday and will stay in the city overnight.

On Tuesday, he is scheduled to visit Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hills near here. After offering pooja at the temple, Mr Siddaramaiah is scheduled to chair the first meeting of the Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority at the Dasoha Bhavan atop Chamundi Hills.

Mr. Siddaramaiah is scheduled to depart from Mysuru on Tuesday afternoon by boarding a flight to Bengaluru from Mysuru airport.

It may be mentioned here that Mr. Siddaramaiah will be chairing the first meeting of the Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority, whose constitution had been opposed by the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru said she had moved the Karnataka High Court against the constitution of the authority, contending that the State government had enacted the piece of legislation to “takeover the ownership, control and management” of Chamundeshwari Temple and other temples in Chamundi Hills under the garb of development and maintenance to Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra.

Ms. Wadiyar had even contended that Chamundeshwari temple and other temples of Chamundi Hills were among properties enlisted as ‘private’ in the January 1950 agreement between the erstwhile Maharaja of Mysore and Government of India at the time of accession to the Indian Union.

