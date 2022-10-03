CM to arrive today

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is arriving on a two-day visit to Mysuru on Tuesday. He will arrive by a special flight from Bengaluru on Tuesday evening. The next day, he will visit Suttur Mutt on the Chamundi foothills. He will offer ‘Nandi Dwaja’ puja ahead of the start of Dasara procession at the Balarama Gate of the Mysuru palace, at 2.36 p.m. He will later flag off the Jamboo Savari, showering flower petals on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed in the golden howdah that will be carried by the elephant Abhimanyu, at 5.07 p.m.