CM thanks PM for cut in fuel price

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for reducing the central excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and on diesel by ₹6 per litre.

The will bring down the price of petrol by ₹9.50 and diesel by ₹7 per litre, he said.

“This is a pro-people decision and I thank the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Karnataka for the decision," the Chief Minister tweeted.