CM terms transfer racket charge a ‘fiction’ and vows to retire from politics if it is proved

July 13, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - BENGALURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday denied the allegation by JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai that there was rampant corruption in the transfer of government officials in the new dispensation by terming it a “mere fiction”.

Stating that he had never faced any allegation of corruption in the transfer of officials in his political career spanning over 40 years, the Chief Minister remarked that he would take political retirement if anyone said with evidence that he took money.

‘Transfers are natural’

Replying in the Assembly to the motion of thanks on the Governor’s address to the joint session of the State legislature, the Chief Minister maintained that it was natural to have general transfer of employees when there was a new dispensation for administrative reasons. But describing it as a “transfer racket” was laughable, he said.

Launching a counter-attack at Mr. Kumaraswamy, the Chief Minister wanted to know if he too had indulged in a “transfer racket” as general transfers had taken place even when he was the Chief Minister.

“I am the only Chief Minister after D. Devaraj Urs to complete the full term of five years. In my long political career I have never faced such charges,” he said. In the first Cabinet meeting itself, he had told the Ministers to ensure that there was no corruption in transfers, he said.

He alleged that the Opposition members were making such charges as they were insecure after losing the polls and after seeing that the Congress government started connecting with people through the implementation of the poll guarantees.

‘Rate cards’ old and new

Launching a counter-attack on Mr. Kumaraswamy, who on Wednesday released an alleged “rate card” for transfers in his department, Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy displayed an old article in a newspaper that had listed the prevailing rates for transfers during the erstwhile JD(S)-Congress coalition government led by Mr. Kumaraswamy.

Responding to this, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he would take retirement if any of the Congress leaders who worked as Ministers in his government said with evidence that he collected money for transfers in their departments.

He also urged the government, which is conducting a probe into the irregularities in the previous BJP government, to include the allegations of transfer racket during his regime under such a probe.

