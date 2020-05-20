CM tells RDPR officials to activate job scheme

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and instructed officials of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department to provide more jobs under the scheme to rural people since the State had seen reverse migration.

A sum of ₹6315.79 crore had been set aside for the job scheme for providing 13 crore manual jobs during 2020-21. The Chief Minister appreciated the work of SHGs who had distributed nearly eight lakh masks in different districts.

Task forces have been set up at gram panchayat level for delivering various services and goods during the lockdown. He told RDPR officials to take steps to mitigate drinking water shortage in villages. RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa and senior officials of the department attended the meeting.