CM tells officials to check female foeticide, child marriages

December 27, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday directed the police and Women and Child Welfare Department officials to take steps to ensure prevention of female foeticide and child marriages in the State.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who reviewed the progress of various departments in Kolar, told the police to register an FIR against all those indulged in female foeticide racket in the district. The Chief Minister also told senior officials of the district to take steps to improve human index indicators of the district.

The State government has ordered a Criminal Investigation Department probe into illegal abortions in private hospitals/clinics in the State following a large number of female foeticide cases being reported from Mysuru and Mandya districts.

He said there was no problem with drinking water in the district, though six taluks of the district have been declared drought-hit. No tankers have been pressed into service in the district for supplying drinking water so far. The Chief Minister recently inaugurated Yaragol dam, built to ensure supply of water to Kolar, Bangarpet and Malur taluks of Kolar district. The dam has been built near Yaragol village in Bangarpet taluk as part of a project worth ₹308.46 crore.

He instructed the Deputy Commissioner and other senior officials not to grant permission for digging borewells, except in special circumstances. The groundwater level in the district has improved following filling of tanks of the district under the KC Valley project, he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said there was no shortage of fodder in the district. He noted the absence of officials during office hours and instructed officials to reside in the district headquarters and make available their services to the people.

The Chief Minister instructed tahsildars to clear all pending files within six months of their acceptance. Laxity on the part of the officials, delay in issue of khatas and surveys led to land disputes, he said.