CM tells DCs, CEOs to address public grievances related to land and expedite delivery of services

The State government on Monday directed Deputy Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers to dispose pending cases related to allotment of lands under the Bagair Hukum scheme, crop insurance, crematory grounds, and take steps to bring down infant mortality rate (IMR) and maternal mortality rate (MMR) in the State.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a day-long meeting with DCs and CEOs of ZPs and told them to focus on bringing down IMR in the State from the present 2% (around 20 per 1,000 live births) to a single digit.

The IMR and MMR was much lower in the State, except for 5-6 districts, which have dragged the State’s health sector down a bit compared to neighboring States.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy briefed the outcome of the meeting and said DCs have been told to visit taluk offices once in a month and respond to the complaints made by the public. DCs have been instructed to involve Assistant Commissioners who are less burdened with the work to reduce pendency of cases in the Revenue Department related to land allotment, khata change, and regularisation of lands being cultivated by small farmers.

On the issue of Ayushman cards, officials have been told to take emergency measures for distribution of cards to at least 90% of the targeted population as mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have also been told to look into farmers’ complaints of crop insurance amounts.

On Jal Jeevan Mission, Mr. Madhuswamy said the government has been spending ₹9,000 crore and the district administration has been told to expedite the implementation of the scheme on a mission mode and complete work to ensure supply of potable drinking water by December-January.

The officials have been told to write to the Centre to include construction of school buildings and drainages under the MGNREGA. The Chief Minister would take up the issue later with the Union Ministry concerned later, Mr. Madhuswamy said.

The officials have also been directed not to delay the payment of compensation to farmers and families who had lost crops and houses owing to monsoon floods. The focus of the meeting was largely on expediting delivery of services, implementation of the budget proposals and addressing the grievances of the public with regard to the Revenue Department, Mr. Madhuswamy said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Bommai told DCs to take timely decisions which will help people and suggested they work with calm mind and time sense.

He said DCs have a lot of administrative powers. “There will be 101 reasons not to do any particular work but one reason is enough to do good work”. The Deputy Commissioners must discharge their duties by taking decisions in time, he said. He told them to seek the guidance of senior officers for addressing problems. “I want everyone to share their experiences openly and then only it will help the government to make suitable decisions”.