CM tells bureaucrats to cut unnecessary expenditure

December 06, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Directing the officials to ensure that drought relief announced by the State Government reaches farmers in a week, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday asked officials to curtail unnecessary expenditure and prepare a comprehensive estimate while formulating the tender document.

“Revised estimate is causing cost overruns for the projects,” he lamented, adding that guidelines in this regard were in final stage of preparation.

“The departments should study the administrative reforms committee’s report to improve non-tax revenues,” he said, at a meeting of 65 top bureaucrats in the State here on Wednesday.

Stating that of the 143 announcements in the Budget, the Government Order has been issued for implementation of 83 announcements, he said that orders for others will be issued soon. He also directed officials to take steps to sort out the violation of court orders by various departments, and that technical glitches in implementing guarantee schemes should be addressed soon to cover all beneficiaries.

