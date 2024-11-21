CM tells British High Commissioner Karnataka is committed to pursuing investor-friendly policies

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday assured British High Commissioner Linda Cameron that Karnataka is committed to following investor-friendly policies.

Karnataka, one of the fastest-growing States in the country, is committed to offering all possible support to investors leveraging its industry-friendly environment and talent pool, the Chief Minister told Ms. Cameron at his home office here.

“There are immense opportunities for industries in Bengaluru, and we are hosting the Global Investors’ Meet in February next year. Under the government’s ambitious Queen City project, investors can explore further opportunities. Our State’s industrial policy is highly progressive, and there is an excellent air connectivity to most cities. The government is ready to extend full support for investments in Tier-2 cities,” he said.

Ms. Cameron acknowledged the presence of numerous British companies in Bengaluru and pointed out that 15 U.K.-based firms are participating in the ongoing Bengaluru Tech Summit. She also confirmed the participation of several British delegations in the upcoming Global Investors’ Meet and Aero India event in February.

She further noted that 30 students from Karnataka’s government colleges are currently undergoing a 15-day academic exposure programme in London.

