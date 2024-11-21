 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM tells British High Commissioner Karnataka is committed to pursuing investor-friendly policies

Published - November 21, 2024 12:18 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday assured British High Commissioner Linda Cameron that Karnataka is committed to following investor-friendly policies.

Karnataka, one of the fastest-growing States in the country, is committed to offering all possible support to investors leveraging its industry-friendly environment and talent pool, the Chief Minister told Ms. Cameron at his home office here.

“There are immense opportunities for industries in Bengaluru, and we are hosting the Global Investors’ Meet in February next year. Under the government’s ambitious Queen City project, investors can explore further opportunities. Our State’s industrial policy is highly progressive, and there is an excellent air connectivity to most cities. The government is ready to extend full support for investments in Tier-2 cities,” he said.

Ms. Cameron acknowledged the presence of numerous British companies in Bengaluru and pointed out that 15 U.K.-based firms are participating in the ongoing Bengaluru Tech Summit. She also confirmed the participation of several British delegations in the upcoming Global Investors’ Meet and Aero India event in February.

She further noted that 30 students from Karnataka’s government colleges are currently undergoing a 15-day academic exposure programme in London.

Published - November 21, 2024 12:18 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.