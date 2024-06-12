CM takes stock of law and order in State

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday took stock of the law and order situation in the State following the recent cases of murder, allegedly involving high profile people, and a probe related to the alleged multi-crore scam in the Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

Mr. Siddaramaiah held a meeting with Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil, Home Minister G. Parameshwara and senior officials of both the departments and obtained information related to the law and order in the State, according to official sources.

