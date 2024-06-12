GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

CM takes stock of law and order in State

Updated - June 12, 2024 08:12 pm IST

Published - June 12, 2024 08:11 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday took stock of the law and order situation in the State following the recent cases of murder, allegedly involving high profile people, and a probe related to the alleged multi-crore scam in the Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

Mr. Siddaramaiah held a meeting with Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil, Home Minister G. Parameshwara and senior officials of both the departments and obtained information related to the law and order in the State, according to official sources.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.