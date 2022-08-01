Karnataka

CM takes jibe at Siddaramaiah

Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 01, 2022 21:02 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 21:02 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday took a jibe at former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, whose 75th birthday is set to be celebrated in a grand manner as Siddaramotsava, and said: “We have nothing to worry about Siddaramotsava. We are devotees of God Siddarama. We perform the utsav for the Lord every day.”

The Congress leaders have been making grand preparations to celebrate the 75th birthday of Mr. Siddaramaiah in Davanagere on Wednesday.

In reply to queries by mediapersons, Mr. Bommai said: “We are discussing about organising Janotsava (programme to mark the first anniversary of his government) at the district-level. We have planned district-level and division-level conventions. We will announce the details in 3 to 4 days.”

Murder case

Mr. Bommai said the police have been given a free hand in investigation of Praveen Nettaru murder case. The investigation is in progress. The killers would be nabbed soon.

He said the process to hand over the investigation to the NIA was on. Technical and paperwork is in the process. The case would soon be handed over to the NIA. The NIA has already been intimated informally. They are engaged in gathering preliminary information in Mangaluru and Kerala, Mr. Bommai said.

Replying to another question, the Chief Minister said that he would be visiting the families of B. Masood and Mohammed Fazil too in the coming days. Masood and Fazil were killed recently in Dakshina Kannada district.

