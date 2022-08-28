CM takes indirect dig at Oppn. over social justice

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a dig at the Opposition indirectly, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday asked why social justice could not be ensured despite being in power for long.

“Social justice is being spoken about for the last 25 years. Despite being in power, providing social justice is still being spoken about. How is it possible? Why social justice was not ensured in 25 years?” Mr. Bommai said at a convention of Bhovi community in Tumakuru, near here on Sunday.

He said: “Social justice is just not an object to be part of life, but of people who are struggling. You (community) have to be aware and should not allow social justice to be used only in speeches.” The Chief Minister urged the community members to ask those speaking of social justice to show programmes that will bring social justice.

He said: “Social engineering is needed to bring social justice. Education, employment and empowerment has to be given to increase income and quality of life. The community should seek social reengineering.”

Among others, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh was present.