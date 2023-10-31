CM takes a dig at sections of media for focusing on superstitions 

October 31, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MYSURU

Taking a dig at the focus on superstitions in sections of the media, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, October 31, called upon the fourth estate to report news objectively and make citizens more informed.

Speaking after inaugurating an inter-district journalists’ conference organised by Mandya District Journalists’ Association in Mandya near here, Mr. Siddaramaiah recalled the debates in a few television channels after a crow sat on his car a few years ago during his earlier tenure as Chief Minister.

He said he was surprised that the astrologers participating in the television debate were discussing whether the act of a crow sitting on the Chief Minister’s car was a good or a bad omen. “While one said I would not be able to present the Budget, which was about one or two months away, another said I would lose power after presenting the Budget. But, their prophecies were proved wrong when I not only presented the Budget, but remained in the saddle for two more years,” he said.

A similar superstition on a Chief Minister visiting Chamarajanagar losing power was also promoted in the media. But, that myth was also successfully shattered after his repeated visits to the border district, he said before appealing to the media to refrain from promoting superstitions.

“Your job is to remove superstitions and not promote it,” he told the gathering of journalists at the conference.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who lamented the decrease in investigative reporting in the present day news media, expressed his disappointment over the speculative nature of a few news reports.

He also regretted distortions in reporting and the out of context quoting in the news reports that gives a wrong message to the readers.

As an example, he cited the distortions in his statement on the need for consultations with the High Command with regard to the decisions on Cabinet reshuffle or replacement of Chief Minister. His claimed that his statement was reported in such a manner that MLAs did not have a say in the matter. “What would the MLAs who read the report think?”, he said.

He said he had no objection to criticism and analytical reporting as long as it was constructive and healthy. When critical and analytical reports appear in the media, it will be helpful to the society and make people more informed, he said.

However, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he never questioned the media when he or his government is criticized. “I will not question. I have never called and asked for the source of the information. For, you have freedom of speech and expression,” he said.

Divisive forces

Mr. Siddaramaiah made a special appeal to the media against helping forces that were dividing the society on communal and caste lines. “Our country comprises people of different religions and castes and it is the responsibility of the government, citizens and journalists to uphold our plurality,” he said.