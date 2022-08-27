CM suggests to publish Raichur Millet Declaration out of Millet Conclave-2022

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaking at the millet conclave in Raichur on Saturday | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has suggested that the University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur, publish a book, Raichur Millet Declaration, with all the discussions carried out in the millet conclave 2022, and the State government would provide funds to encourage millet growing.

He was speaking after inaugurating the conclave and exhibition here on Saturday.

Urging the public to consume millets regularly, he said he was consuming millets for 30 years. “I will be playing a key role to encourage the growing of millets,” he said.

He pointed out that his government is keen on establishing common processing centres (CPC) in Kalyana Karnataka region to promote millet production.

“The State government is committed to take up development works in Raichur district. A textile park and an airport will shortly be set up. A market for cotton growers has been established. Therefore, scientists of the UAS-R should come out to the fields and use their research to help farmers,” he said and declared that ₹15 crore has been sanctioned for research-related works.

The Chief Minister also said that the international millet fair will be held in Bengaluru in January, 2023.