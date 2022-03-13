CM stresses on unity to fight 2023 elections

BJP felicitates Pralhad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje and C.T. Ravi for their role in ensuring victory in Assembly polls in different States

Stressing on unity and hard work in the party to face the Assembly elections in 2023, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that narratives and agendas can be set for the election.

“We have the strength of the Government, party and projects. Unity and hard work is important. We can set the narratives and agendas for the 2023 Assembly elections. Let us move ahead together,” Mr. Bommai said during the felicitation of BJP leaders who played a key role in the BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa Assembly polls. A planned approach to election is important, he said.

The Chief Minister said that he would travel to every corner of the State and strive to win the seats for the party in constituencies that are not represented by the BJP now. “I am willing to work 24/7 . Wherever we have won, those places have to be strengthened. He pointed out that certain last-minute changes during the 2018 elections had affected the party’s prospects. “This time the lotus will bloom independently,” he said.

He said that the BJP’s commitment to ideology and thought that has not been compromised or diluted over decades had attracted people from different communities and walks of life. “This is the reason for resounding victories in four States. Casteism has been defeated by morality.”

Showering praises on Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Shobha Karandlaje, and BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi, for their role in the party’s victory in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Goa, the Chief Minister said: “The party won despite most analysis showing otherwise.” Particularly praising Ms. Karandlaje, he said: “She worked in 82 constituencies, including Lakhimpur, for three months. I was fearing that she would desert Karnataka and stay back in U.P.”

Incidentally, all the three BJP leaders have ambitions in State politics.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ravi attacked former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by stating that he becomes a Hindu only during elections, and is particularly scared of vermilion. However, the BJP is Hindu always, he added.