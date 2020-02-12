CM stresses on need to develop other cities

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa highlighted the importance of prioritising development of other cities in Karnataka in conjunction with ensuring that the capital, Bengaluru, has world-class amenities.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to developing all other cities in the State on the lines of Bengaluru at the inauguration of ‘Municipalika’, the 16th international exhibition and conference on ‘smart and sustainable city solutions’ on Wednesday.

The three-day event is organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and the Urban Development Department.

“These cities must be equipped to tackle natural disaster such as floods and landslips,” Mr. Yediyurappa said. He also spoke about the ongoing expansion of Kempegowda International Airport and the government’s commitment to implement the suburban rail and high-speed rail links to improve connectivity.

He admitted that rampant urbanisation was posing a set of challenges and that Karnataka stood fourth among all States. To tackle these issues, the centre had launched Smart City Mission, Amrut Mission, Swachch Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yojana, and others to tackle the same. Smart City project is being implemented in seven cities in the state, including Bengaluru, while Amrut was taken up in 27 cities. The Swachh Bharat Mission was being implemented in all the towns and cities in the state.

He also stressed on the need to conserve natural resources and pointed out that urban local bodies need to prioritise solid waste management, waste water treatment and rain water harvesting.

Burden of rising urban population

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar, who attended the inaugural event, raised the rise in urban population. Bengaluru has the highest urban growth rate in Karnataka. “The phenomenal growth poses serious challenges to planners, especially in Bengaluru and its civic body. The city already has a population of 12.9 million, which exerts pressure on civic services in its 550 sq m area. Key challenges are basic urban services, water, sanitation, roads, environmental sustainability, urban transportation, solid waste management and infrastructure among others,” he said.

Urban Development Minister B.A. Basavaraju and City Mayor M. Goutham Kumar were also at the event.