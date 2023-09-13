ADVERTISEMENT

CM stress on need for improved policing to tackle inter-State criminals, radicalisation of prisoners

September 13, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwar during the South India, DGP”s Coordination Conference in Bengaluru today.

There is a need for improving police capabilities in nabbing inter-State criminals and gangs, devising mechanisms to curb the radicalisation of prisoners, Chief Minister Siddaramiaah, said .

Addressing an interactive session at the one-day conference of all the DGPs of southern states as well as senior officers from the central police organisations in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah emphasized on the growing menace of cybercrime threats, new challenges of cross-border narcotics trafficking, and continuing issue of extremism.

