HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

CM stress on need for improved policing to tackle inter-State criminals, radicalisation of prisoners

September 13, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwar during the South India, DGP”s Coordination Conference in Bengaluru today.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwar during the South India, DGP”s Coordination Conference in Bengaluru today.

There is a need for improving police capabilities in nabbing inter-State criminals and gangs, devising mechanisms to curb the radicalisation of prisoners, Chief Minister Siddaramiaah, said .

Addressing an interactive session at the one-day conference of all the DGPs of southern states as well as senior officers from the central police organisations in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah emphasized on the growing menace of cybercrime threats, new challenges of cross-border narcotics trafficking, and continuing issue of extremism.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.