CM stops release of funds for works sanctioned by previous dispensation

May 22, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The works sanctioned by the erstwhile BJP dispensation will n ow be in a limbo as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered stopping of release of funds as well as payments of bills towards them.

A circular issued in this regard says that the Chief Minister has also asked for putting on hold the works sanctioned by the previous government if they are yet to start.

This is being interpreted as a measure to save resources for implementing the main guarantees or poll promises made by the Congress. Monday’s circular indicates that the government is serious about pooling resources for implementation of its guarantees as the works sanctioned by the previous dispensation is not the priority of this government, a prominent Congress leader said.

The circular has stopped the release of funds or payment of bills towards the works taken by all the departments as well as boards, corporations, and various authorities as per the instructions of the previous dispensation.

However, this is expected to trigger political sparks. Indicating this, a BJP leader observed that government is continuous and there is no logic in putting a work taken by the previous dispensation in a limbo.

