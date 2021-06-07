‘CM statement means he is a disciplined party member’

“Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is upset and deeply hurt by some leaders talking about his leadership. That is why he made such remarks in public,’’ Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil said in Belagavi on Monday.

The Minister, however, clarified that the Chief Minister had only reiterated that he was a disciplined member of the party and was ever willing to obey instructions from senior leaders.

“His remarks about willing to quit if asked to, do not have any latent meaning. They do not mean that the BJP is trying to remove him or replace him. There are no such developments in the party. Just because some leaders go to New Delhi to meet some BJP leaders, it does not mean there are plans for change of leadership in the State,” Mr. Patil said.

Mr. Yediyurappa will not only complete his term, but will also lead the party in the next elections, the Minister said.