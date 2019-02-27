CM, State leaders laud air strike on terror camp

Political leaders across party lines, along with Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, have welcomed the air strike by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on a Jaish-e-Mohamad (JeM) terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan.

The CM told presspersons at Ramanathpura in Arkalgud taluk of Hassan district that the attack was necessary. “The entire country will stand united on this issue,” he said. Congratulating the IAF, former CM Siddaramaiah, who is also chairman of the Coalition Coordination Committee, said the attack on terrorists was essential. “I congratulate our forces for conducting the air strike successfully. Such efforts are required to eliminate terrorists,” he said.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda said the entire country should stand united whenever outside forces attack India. “We have told the Prime Minister that we are with him with regard to tough actions on terrorists. Terrorists should be eliminated,” he said speaking at a programme in Arkalgud.

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress will support any decision taken by the forces for the nation’s security. Speaking to presspersons in Kalaburagi, Mr. Kharge said Tuesday’s attack was a befitting reply to the Pulwama attack. Retaliatory action is a routine process whenever there are attacks from the other side of the border, he said. He recalled that the then UPA government had also given full backing to the Army’s decision and actions. “The Indian Army conducted at least six retaliatory attacks across borders and liberated Bangladesh from Pakistan during Indira Gandhi’s tenure,” Mr. Kharge added.

Congratulating the forces, Opposition leader and BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa said that with these strikes, the promise by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the nation to make terrorist groups behind Pulwama attack pay for their misdeeds has been fulfilled. The party also celebrated the retaliatory action by lighting crackers in front of the party office on Tuesday.