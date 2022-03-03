CM speaks to stranded students

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday had telephonic conversations with Karnataka students who are stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

The students said they had reached a place about 30 km away from Kharkiv by walk. Narrating their woes, the students said they were safe for now. About 200 students from Karnataka are estimated to be in Kharkiv.

According to an official communique, the Chief Minister tried to instill confidence among the students and promised them that all efforts would be made to get them back to Karnataka at the earliest.