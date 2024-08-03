CM skips visit to Nanjangud, proceeds to Shiradi Ghat

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday skipped his scheduled visit to flood-hit Bokkahalli village in Nanjangud near here and proceeded to landslide-hit Shiradi Ghat area.

While Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, accompanied by Congress MLC Yathindra and other senior officials visited Bokkahalli village, Mr. Siddaramaiah inspected various road works enroute to Shiradi Ghat.

Mr. Siddaramaiah decided to skip the proposed Bokkahalli village in Nanjangud taluk as it would have delayed his departure to Shiradi Ghat, according to sources. Incidentally, Bokkalli village is part of Varuna assembly segment represented by Mr. Siddaramaiah in the Assembly.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s office said Mr. Siddaramaiah covered about 200 km by road en route to Shiradi Ghat and during the journey, he gathered information about various road works from the officials.

“As the Chief Minister’s vehicle approached Bilikere Cross, he was briefed about the 41-km-long four-lane National Highway project proposed between Bilikere Cross and Yadagondanahalli. Officials informed him that tenders have been called for this significant ₹ 600 crore project,” said the statement.

Mr. Siddaramaiah issued instructions to the officials to fill up the potholes along the route that posed a threat to road safety. He directed officials to take up work on filling up of the potholes soon after rains stopped.

“While passing through Doddakadanur in Hole Narsipur taluk, he directed officials to over the phone to replace the dangerously located electric poles and repair the hazardous wiring,” the statement said while pointing out that the Chief Minister even identified damaged road dividers while passing through Halli Mysuru and instructed concerned officials to undertake necessary repair works.

‘I don’t celebrate my birthday’

Mr. Siddaramaiah refused to receive garlands and shawls offered by his admirers along the route. He made it clear to them that he does not celebrate his birthday and moved on, waving his hand, the statement said.

Breakfast meeting

Earlier in the day, Mr. Siddaramaiah held a breakfast meeting with Congress leaders including MLAs from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, and Kodagu at his residence in Mysuru.

Mr. Mahadevappa, Minister in charge of Chamarajanagar District K. Venkatesh, Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna, H.D. Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu, Nanjangud MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan, Kollegal MLA A.R. Krishnamurthy, Krishnaraja MLA Harish Gowda, MLCs Yathindra Siddaramaiah and D. Thimmaiah, besides Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman Marigowda and Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Ayub Khan were among the leaders present on the occasion.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also called on former Hunsur MLA H.P. Manjunath’s father Prem Kumar, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mysuru. He wished his speedy recovery.

