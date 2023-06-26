CM Siddaramaiah urges first-time legislators to study basic tents of Constitution

June 26, 2023 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Urging first-time legislators to read the Constitution and understand its basic tenets, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday felt that those who fail to do so cannot become good legislators or Parliamentarians.

“If we understand the Constitution well, we can place people’s problem well before the legislature. There will be no chance of laws being enacted against the spirit of the Constitution,” the CM said after inaugurating a three-day training workshop for 70 legislators, who have entered the 16th Karnataka Legislative Assembly by winning elections for the first time.

“If there was no Constitution, people like me, C.T. Ravi and K.S. Eshwarappa could not have become legislators. I would have ended up being a shepherd somewhere. That is why it is important to understand the Constitution given by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar,” he said.

He said, “People will chose those who are not averse to hard work and sweat. Preparation, research, subject expertise, language of the people and a pro-people attitude are a requirement for every legislator.” Those who are not sensitive to people’s problem may accidentally win only once, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, adding that politics cannot be done based on money and arrogance.

“Many aspire to become legislators at least once and come to Vidhan Soudha. However, many among them will remain absent during a legislative assembly session.”

Keen understanding of Budget

Urging the legislators to understand the meaning of budget, Mr. Siddaramaiah referred to 12th century saint reformer Basavanna’s words about work and distribution. “Kayaka referred to production and Dasoha referred to distribution. Budget balances the production and who it will be distributed to in the society.” The CM also had appreciation for former legislator and pro-Kannada leader Vatal Nagaraj. “He would occupy his seat in the Assembly soon after the quorum bell rang and would be seated till the end of session that day.”

Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil and Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan were present.

CM recalls ‘The Hindu’ coverage of his first budget

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who holds the finance portfolio and is set to place his 14th budget, recalled the taunts he received after becoming the finance minister for the first time. “A paper had criticised me asking how one could become a finance minister without knowing to count 100 sheep. However, I took it up as a challenge and presented the Budget after intense discussions with experts. The Hindu appreciated my budget as the best budget. That is why one should develop the habit of acquiring knowledge and research,” he told first-time legislators.