CM Siddaramaiah to visit Arsikere today

February 23, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah | Photo Credit: File Photo

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit Arsikere taluk on Saturday to take part in various programmes, including the laying of foundation stones and the inauguration of government works.

The CM is expected to reach Ettinamane, near Banavara by helicopter at 12 p.m. He will take part in the inauguration of Kana Bhavan at Banavara. Later, he will attend the programme on the premises of the Government First Grade College in Banavara.

He will lay the foundation stones for various works of the Public Works, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation, Panchayat Raj Engineering Division, Minor Irrigation, Muzrai, Social Welfare, BCM and Agricultural Marketing Departments, totaling ₹137.18 crores.

Congress MLA K.N. Rajanna and senior officers will take part in the programme.

