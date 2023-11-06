ADVERTISEMENT

CM Siddaramaiah to hold review meeting in Hassan on Tuesday

November 06, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be visiting Hassan on Tuesday. He will visit Hasanamba Temple and hold a review meeting with officers.

Mr. Siddaramaiah will reach Hassan by helicopter at 11 a.m. He will visit the historic Hasanamba Temple. The historic Hasanamba Temple is open to devotees only during the annual Hasanamba festival. Hundreds of people have been visiting the temple since November 2, when the festival began. The doors of the temple will be closed on November 15.

After visiting the temple, the Chief Minister will hold the review meeting at Zilla Panchayat’s auditorium. Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna, who is also Minister in charge of the district, legislators of the district, and senior officers will take part in the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US