CM Siddaramaiah to formally launch ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme in Kalaburagi today

August 04, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Congress government’s ambitious ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme is all set to be launched formally by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

The Gruha Jyothi scheme was part of the five guarantees of the Congress’ election manifesto ahead of recent Assembly polls in the State. The scheme aims to provide up to 200 units of free power to households across the State.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and district in charge Priyank Kharge on Friday visited the Nutan Vidyalaya Ground to review the last minute arrangements of the “ Gruha Jyothi’ launch programme .

Mr. Kharge told presspersons that around 1,41,23,240 consumers across the State and nearly 4,69,029 consumers in Kalaburagi district alone have registered under the scheme.

Of the five guarantees promised, the Congress government has implemented two schemes. The first of these is ‘Shakti’ that provides free service for women in public transport buses. The second is the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme that provides cash in lieu of the additional 5kg rice to the beneficiaries.

‘Gruha Lakshmi’ and ‘Gruha Jyothi ‘schemes are at implementation stage. And the fifth guarantee ‘ Yuva Nidhi’ scheme would be implemented by next academic year, Mr. Kharge added.

All India Congress Committee President Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Energy Minister K.J. George and other leaders would be present during the launching of Gruha Jyothi scheme. Nearly 20,000 people are expected to participate in the programme on Saturday, Mr. Kharge added.

To a query, Mr. Kharge said that the regular programmes would not be affected by the implementation of the guarantee schemes, as the government has already allocated separate funds for these five guarantee programmes.