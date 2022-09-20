CM, Siddaramaiah spar over recruitment scam

The Legislative Assembly on Tuesday witnessed a heated exchange of words between Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah over the scam in recruitment of police sub-inspectors and allegations of corruption.

The argument ensued when Mr. Siddaramaiah accused the government of indulging in rampant corruption while initiating a debate on scam in recruitment of police sub-inspectors.

Taking serious exception to this, Mr. Bommai not only accused that such scams had taken place during the erstwhile Congress regime led by Mr. Siddaramaiah and challenged him to go before the people to decide on the allegations of the government collecting 40% commission to award contracts.

Responding to this, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that he was ready to go before the people now itself and called the government highly corrupt.

Mr. Bommai took exception when Mr. Siddaramaiah, who visited the protesting PSI post candidates in Bengaluru before the debate, said the candidates’ parents had sent foodgrain grown by them to be handed over to the government in a symbolic gesture that it should be considered as a gift given by them. “You are an event manager,” the Chief Minister told Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Reacting to this, Mr. Siddaramaiah remarked, “The BJP is targeting me politically. But this will only benefit me and my party. The more you target me, the more beneficial it will be for me.” He further said that he would not be cowed down irrespective of whatever the government and the BJP does.

Enraged by this, Mr. Bommai said: “You (Congress) are a destructive Opposition. You cannot fool everyone every time.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah wondered what prevented the BJP from raising the issue then if it was true that the erstwhile government led by him had indulged in corruption during recruitments. Responding to this, Mr. Bommai maintained that the BJP had raised such issues as an Opposition party.