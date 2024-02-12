GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM Siddaramaiah holds pre-budgetary consultation with farmers

February 12, 2024 02:27 am | Updated 02:28 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday met leaders from farmers’ organisations as part of pre-budgetary consultation exercise.

Leaders who attended the meeting expressed happiness at the guarantee schemes being implemented in the State. Among about a hundred demands that came from farmers during the meeting were to increase nutrition among the farming community, lake development, upgrading of skills of agriculture officers to meet current needs, and programmes in the Budget to raise hope among youth from the farming community.

