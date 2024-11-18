Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit out at the Centre for reducing the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) funding by 58%, from ₹5,600 crore in 2023-24 to ₹2,340 crore in 2024-25 to the State, which would adversely impact the borrowings of farmers.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on November 18 after paying floral tributes to Kanaka Dasa (1509-1606), a Haridasa and philosopher of Dvaita Vedanta, on his birth anniversary, the Chief Minister said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman requesting them not to do injustice to farmers by reducing Nabard funds to Karnataka. The Nabard has been granting loans to State-run cooperatives at 4% interest, and the cooperatives lend the money to farmers.

The State Government has been giving farmers interest-free loans up to ₹5 lakh, he said.

Upper Bhadra Project

He criticised Ms Sitharaman for denying funds to the Upper Bhadra Project, which was announced in the Union Budget for 2023-24. A sum of ₹5,300 crore was announced, but the Centre is yet to release funds to the State, he claimed.

Instead of seeking funds from the Centre, Union Ministers H. D. Kumaraswamy and Pralhad Joshi have been criticising the Congress government in Karnataka, the CM said.

Maharashtra’s claim on guarantees will be challenged: CM

On the alleged false advertisement on implementation of ‘guarantee schemes’ in Karnataka, Mr Siddaramaiah said that his government will file a law suit against the Maharashtra government for issuing ‘false’ advertisements in poll-bound Maharashtra that the flagship ‘guarantee’ schemes were not implemented in Karnataka.

“Mr Modi is misleading the people and telling lies. The Maharashtra government issued false advertisements. We are planning to file a suit against the Maharashtra government,” Mr Siddaramaiah said.

The Karnataka government has set aside ₹56,000 crore for implementing ‘guarantee’ schemes, he said.

Asked about Mr Kumaraswamy’s allegations that the State Government has decided to cancel eligible BPL cards to beneficiaries to reduce the burden on the State exchequer, the CM said, “We are taking measures to remove ineligible persons from the pool of the BPL card beneficiaries. This step will help the eligible beneficiaries get all the benefits.

“We are helping the poor by implementing the Anna Bhagya scheme. Did BJP and JD(S) governments implement Anna Bhagya Scheme for the poor?”

During his first tenure as the CM, the Congress government had implemented the Anna Bhagya scheme, Mr Siddaramaiah said.

“Did BJP governments in Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh implement guarantees? Did the Kumaraswamy government implement guarantees? What moral right does Mr Kumaraswamy have to speak on guarantees?”

Tax share

“Karnataka has been paying an annual tax of ₹4.50 lakh crore to the Central pool. But we are getting back ₹59,000 - ₹60,000 crore. That means that out of every ₹100, only ₹14 comes back to us,” Mr Siddaramaiah said.