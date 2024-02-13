GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM Siddaramaiah condemns arrest of Karnataka farmers in Madhya Pradesh

February 13, 2024 03:10 am | Updated 03:11 am IST - BENGALURU

B S Satish Kumar
B.S. Satish Kumar

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the arrest of Hubballi farmers by the Madhya Pradesh government as they were heading to a protest in Delhi.

In a statement here, he said: “I demand that the Madhya Pradesh government immediately release all the farmers from our State and allow them to participate in the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Tuesday.”

“Although it is the government of Madhya Pradesh that has made the arrests, it is clear that the criminal mind behind this act is the Central BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he alleged.

“By arresting and intimidating them, the farmers’ struggle cannot be suppressed. Such repression might only lead more farmers to take to the streets, but the struggle of the sons and daughters of the soil will not cease. If the Central government truly cares about peace and order, it should immediately meet the demands of the farmers and resolve the issue, rather than repressing and brutalising them to silence,” he said.

