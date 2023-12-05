CM Siddaramaiah cautions against divisive forces

December 05, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has cautioned people against vested interests which were trying to divide people based on religion and caste by sowing seeds of vengeance and hatred. He was inaugurating the South India convention of Muslim religious heads ‘Aluad-E-Gouse-E-Azam Conference’ at Dargah Hazrat Badshah Peeran of Pale village on the outskirts of Hubballi on Monday night.

The CM said that those who were sowing seeds of hatred might achieve success temporarily but it would not last long. “All religions and castes are the same and so is the core of all religions. All should get the education that highlighted this message,” he said.

Lauding the initiative taken by Mutavalli Sayed Tajuddin Quadri in organising the conference, he said that like his father, Tajuddin Quadri was spreading the message of peace and harmony of the Sufi saints.

Recalling the message of the 12th Century vachanakaras including Basavanna who dreamt of an egalitarian society and gave a call to treat everyone equally, he said Sufism believed in the same and hoped that the conference facilitated further spread of the message of the Sufi saints.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the grants given for minority welfare during his first tenure as CM was reduced by the previous BJP government and he would increase the grants in the coming years. He also announced that he was ready to increase the grants upto ₹10,000 crore.

Promising funds for the development of Basha Peeran Dargah, the CM said that his government was committed to the development and welfare of all communities.

Hazarat Sayed Tajuddin Quadri presided over the inaugural session, while former Minister A.M. Hindasageri welcomed the gathering. Ministers Santosh Lad, H.K. Patil, Chief Whip of the Legislative Council Saleem Ahmed, MLAs Prasad Abbayya, N.H. Konaraddi, Srinivas Mane, former MP I.G. Sanadi and others were present.