ADVERTISEMENT

CM Siddaramaiah asks voters to reject BJP for its lies and divisive tactics

March 06, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Belagavi

Congress is only seeking the wages for its work, says Karnataka Chief Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Siddaramaiah | Photo Credit: File Photo

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked voters to reject the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its ‘lies and divisive tactics’.

Speaking at an event to lay the foundation stone of Kottalagi Ammajeshwari lift irrigation project in Athani on Wednesday, he said that the BJP had no constructive agenda and its leaders were only engaged in telling lies to the people and dividing them on communal lines. “That is why you should reject it,” he said.

“The BJP leaders of Karnataka do not have the courage speak up for the interests of the State. They have not raised their voice against the lies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or against the injustice being committed against the State. They have been nodding their heads like pet bulls in front of senior party leaders,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I appeal to you to reject them and support us instead, as we are only seeking the wages for our work,” he said.

He asked the people to feel proud of their choice of supporting the Congress in the Assembly polls. “You know that the Congress has kept its promises. It is time for you to choose again. Do you want those who are pro-life, pro-farmers, and pro-poor or those who want to provoke you and orchestrate violence and betray your trust? You decide, listen to your heart and choose the party that is most suited,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Laxmi Hebbalkar, MLA Laxman Savadi and other leaders were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US