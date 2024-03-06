GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM Siddaramaiah asks voters to reject BJP for its lies and divisive tactics

Congress is only seeking the wages for its work, says Karnataka Chief Minister

March 06, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah | Photo Credit: File Photo

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked voters to reject the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its ‘lies and divisive tactics’.

Speaking at an event to lay the foundation stone of Kottalagi Ammajeshwari lift irrigation project in Athani on Wednesday, he said that the BJP had no constructive agenda and its leaders were only engaged in telling lies to the people and dividing them on communal lines. “That is why you should reject it,” he said.

“The BJP leaders of Karnataka do not have the courage speak up for the interests of the State. They have not raised their voice against the lies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or against the injustice being committed against the State. They have been nodding their heads like pet bulls in front of senior party leaders,” he said.

“I appeal to you to reject them and support us instead, as we are only seeking the wages for our work,” he said.

He asked the people to feel proud of their choice of supporting the Congress in the Assembly polls. “You know that the Congress has kept its promises. It is time for you to choose again. Do you want those who are pro-life, pro-farmers, and pro-poor or those who want to provoke you and orchestrate violence and betray your trust? You decide, listen to your heart and choose the party that is most suited,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Laxmi Hebbalkar, MLA Laxman Savadi and other leaders were present.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / ministers (government) / election / Belgaum / water / environmental issues / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.